The scheduled arraignment of an alleged notorious gang leader and hired killer, Wasiu Akinwande, aka Olori Eso and two others was stalled on Wednesday at the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja....

‎Qudus Egbere, Sola EdunTomiwa and the 44-year old Olori Eso are facing a five-count charge of alleged murder

‎and other related offences before Justice Oyindamola Ogala.

‎When the matter was called up and all defendants were docked, the judge said that this was the first time Olori Eso would appear in court, as his absence had stalled their arraignment at two previous sittings. Justice Ogala added that the court had been Informed previously that Olori Eso’s whereabouts were unknown.

‎It was also brought to the court’s attention that the third defendant’s name was wrongly spelt as Wasiu Oluye-Oso on the charge sheet. Upon enquiring from the third defendant, he told the judge that his real names are Wasiu Akinwande and that his alias is Olori Eso.

‎When asked by the judge for the business of the day, prosecuting counsel, O. Azeez, said the State was ready for arraignment. But, Olori Eso’s counsel, M. Okandeji requested for another date, saying he was yet to be served the charge sheet and that he was appearing in the matter for the first time.

‎ The prosecutor offered him an extra copy of the charge sheet but the counsel for the first defendant, Olanrewaju Ajanaku, urged the court to adjourn the arraignment, so as to allow the prosecution correct the errors in the charge sheet.

‎The judge agreed with Mr Ajanaku’s position, and allowed the second defendant (Sola Edun), who has been on bail, to return home upon an undertaking from his mother standing surety for him and his counsel, I.C. Val, that he would be present at the next date.

‎The other defendants were ordered to be returned to the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Kirikiri. Further hearing is fixed for November 10 by 12 noon.

‎Qudus Egbere, Wasiu Akinwande and others at large are said to have murdered two persons, Bolanle Yusuf and Yusuf Ramadan, on or about the 31st of July, 2024 at about 11:00 hours at Mashalasi Street, Mushin, Lagos State.

‎The alleged acts contravene section 223 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

‎They are also alleged to have conspired to commit the act, contrary to Section 233 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

‎While, Qudus Egbere and Sola Edunare accused of belonging to an unlawful society, contrary to Section 2(3)(a) of the Unlawful Societies and Cultism (prohibition) Law of Lagos State, 2021.

