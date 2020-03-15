U.S President Donald Trump has tested negative for the Coronavirus, his physician,Sean Conley said, following concerns over his exposure to the virus.

Trump agreed to the test after coming in contact with several members of a Brazilian presidential delegation visiting his Florida resort who have since tested positive for the virus.

Trump, 73, had dismissed concerns over his exposure to the disease which has killed at least 51 Americans and upended the rhythm of daily life across the country, with millions working from home and schools shut.

Trump has also extended the existing travel ban to cover the UK and Ireland to try to slow the spread of a pandemic that has shut down much of the daily routine of American life.

New York, the most populous US city, saw its first Coronavirus death on Saturday, as store shelves were stripped bare after days of panic buying.