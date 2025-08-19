Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa has received an unreserved apology from content creator, Olaoluwa Solomon, popularly known as unofficial_olas, after a video he circulated online wrongly suggested that she was HIV positive....

Nollywood actress Dayo Amusa has received an unreserved apology from content creator, Olaoluwa Solomon, popularly known as unofficial_olas, after a video he circulated online wrongly suggested that she was HIV positive.

The video sparked outrage among fans and industry stakeholders, with many describing it as damaging and irresponsible.

In a statement, Olaoluwa admitted the clip was “a grave error in judgment” and stressed that he never intended to malign the actress.

“I want to state clearly that Dayo Amusa is not HIV positive. Any impression created in that regard by my video was wrong, misleading, and deeply regrettable,” he said. “I sincerely apologise to her, her family, her fans, and the entire Nollywood community for the embarrassment and hurt my actions may have caused.”

He confirmed that the video had been taken down and pledged to use his platforms to promote Amusa’s positive image.

Olaoluwa added that he had reached out to respected Nollywood figures to appeal to the actress on his behalf.

“This incident has taught me a bitter lesson about the power of words and the responsibility we carry when we put content into the public space,” he said.

He further promised to dedicate his platforms in the coming weeks to celebrating Dayo Amusa and other Nollywood stars.

Industry stakeholders have welcomed the apology but called on content creators to exercise greater responsibility when producing or sharing content about public figures.