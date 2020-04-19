There are concerns the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics games may not take place next year unless a coronavirus vaccine is found.

The International Olympic Committee and Tokyo Officials held executive board meeting reiterating hopes that the Games could be held without further postponement.

Chairman of the IOC coordination commission, John Coates acknowledged the pandemic could still affect the rescheduled Olympics, which is due to take place from July to August 2021.

A Global Health Analyst, Devi Sridar further explains that the chances of the games going ahead as planned will depend on the development of an effective and affordable vaccine.