The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Waidi Shaibu, has pledged that Nigerian troops will maintain relentless operations until insurgents are deprived of all support and shelter.

According to a statement by the Acting Director of Army Public Relations, Lt.-Col. Appolonia Anele, in Abuja, on Friday, November 7, Shaibu made the declaration during his maiden tour of the Theatre Command, Operation Hadin Kai, in the Northeast.

The army chief urged soldiers to intensify offensive operations aimed at crushing the remnants of insurgents and restoring lasting peace to the region. He emphasized that the Nigerian Army would leave “no stone unturned in ending insurgency.”

“The Nigerian Army under my command will pursue this fight with renewed energy, clear focus, and absolute dedication to end this menace once and for all,” Shaibu said.

He explained that his visit aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s directive to consolidate gains in counterterrorism and counterinsurgency campaigns.

Shaibu reaffirmed his commitment to troops’ welfare, logistics support, and combat readiness, stressing that fairness, professionalism, and competence will guide all military deployments.

During the tour, the COAS paid a courtesy visit to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Elkanemi, who praised the army’s gallantry and humanitarian efforts, noting that no local government area in the state remains under terrorist control. The monarch pledged ongoing support through intelligence sharing and prayers for the success of operations.

Shaibu also received an operational briefing at the Theatre Command Headquarters, inaugurated the Heroes Transit Accommodation at Maimalari Cantonment, laid the foundation for new soldiers’ quarters, and visited wounded personnel at the 7 Division Military Hospital.

He toured frontline locations in Bama and neighboring sectors, reaffirming his commitment to recalibrate operational strategies and strengthen combat effectiveness.