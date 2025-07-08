A coalition of opposition political forces in Gombe State has formally adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its platform for the 2027 general elections....

What began as a quiet political alignment is now gathering steam.

To some, it’s a coalition of aggrieved politicians. To others, it’s the start of an “orange revolution” in Gombe State’s political landscape.

Former Minister of Transport and Gombe State coalition leader Idris Umar, the movement is not merely about displacing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), but about rescuing the State and the country from deepening socio-economic challenges.

“This is not just about power for power’s sake. We are coming together under the ADC to salvage our people from hardship and give them a real alternative.”

The meeting also featured key party stakeholders including the ADC State Chairman Auwal Barde, who welcomed new entrants and assured them of equal opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the party’s success.

“We are open to everyone regardless of background or past affiliation. The ADC is ready to give every willing Nigerian a platform.”

Speakers at the event – among them former Deputy Governor Lazarus Yoriyo, former PDP governorship aspirant Hassan Muhammadu, and grassroots mobilizer Abigel Molme – emphasized unity, transparency, and the need for responsive leadership.

Representatives of notable national figures like former Minister of Communication and Digital Economy Isa Pantami were also present, adding weight to the coalition’s broad appeal.

With a membership registration drive set to begin across all 114 wards of the state, the coalition says it is confident of building a formidable political force ahead of the 2027 polls.