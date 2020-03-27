Chinese club, Shanghai Shenhua has offered a two year contract extension worth 400 thousand pounds per week to Odion Ighalo, who is presently on loan at Manchester United.

Ighalo joined United on loan in January from the Chinese club and has scored five goals in eight appearances for the premier league club.

The offer comes after reports emerged that United are eager to retain the services of the striker beyond the six months loan deal, with a 15 million pounds bid.

The Chinese club says it is rewarding Ighalo, who scored 10 goals in 17 appearances for the club, with an improved two-year extension to his current contract.