Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, has reaffirmed China’s dedication to assisting Nigeria in combating terrorism, while stressing the importance of respecting the country’s sovereignty.

In a statement posted on X on Thursday, following a meeting with Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Dunhai said China “firmly supports the Nigerian government in leading its people to a development path that fits Nigeria’s national realities.”

He further cautioned against external meddling, emphasising that China opposes any nation’s involvement in Nigeria’s internal matters “under the pretext of religion and human rights.”

He added, “We oppose any country’s interference in other countries’ internal affairs under the pretext of religion and human rights. We oppose the wanton threat of sanction and use of force. China is willing to continue supporting Nigeria in combating terrorism and maintaining domestic stability.”

The remarks follow warnings from Mao Ning, spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who during a press conference in Beijing on Tuesday, cautioned against foreign intervention in Nigeria.

This comes amid recent threats from US President Donald Trump, who on Saturday instructed the US Department of War to prepare for “possible action” in Nigeria over alleged persecution of Christians.

Trump had also labeled Nigeria as a “country of particular concern (CPC)”, citing claims of Christian genocide, and urged the Nigerian government to act swiftly to end the “killing of Christians.”