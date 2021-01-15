Former Ivorian striker and Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba has ended his ten-year-old marriage with Lalla Diakate.

Drogba revealed this after appearing in an intimate video in bed with a mystery woman.

The Chelsea legend, 42, met Lalla Diakate in the late 1990s in Paris and they tied the knot in 2011.

According to a report by The Sun, the former former Ivory Coast striker Drogba had previously maintained a discreet private life as he tried to shield his loved ones from the limelight.

But he has been forced into making a statement confirming his relationship with Lalla was over after saucy images of him and an unknown woman set tongues wagging.

Advertisement

The photos and clips soon went viral on social media, and they showed the bare-chested Blues idol in bed with a nearly-naked young woman.

In the film, which a representative claimed had been hacked, she playfully sinks her teeth into Drogba’s shoulder as he screams in pain.

He then speaks to her in French about being bitten and appears to say: “She’s positive! She’ll infect me by biting me!”

That sparked headlines in his native West African homeland.