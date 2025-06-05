Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu is advocating a collaborative effort to eliminate cervical cancer in Nigeria.

She made this appeal during the launch of a new partnership dedicated to eradicating cervical cancer across the nation.

Cervical cancer, the fourth most common cancer among women globally, this brings to the fore the the need for urgent resource mobilization in Nigeria to combat its prevalence.

At the launch of this partnership dedicated to eradicating cervical cancer in Nigeria, the First Lady delivered a clear message, emphasising the need to reduce the prevalence of the disease from the nation.

The First Lady appealed to all stakeholders, calling for a unified effort to combat the disease.

Stakeholders, present here shared this sentiment, and they all committed to supporting the campaign to eliminate cervical cancer.