Ending kidnapping, sea piracy and other crimes associated with the maritime environment is a task that must be accomplished in the country.

That was what the Flag Officer commanding Central Naval Command told TVC shortly after decorating six officers recently promoted by the Navy.

Promotion in the Armed Forces hinges on merit, productivity, establishment vacancy, reliability and geographical speed.

On this day, six senior officers of the Central Naval Command are being decorated for their past excellent performances and reward for outstanding service to fatherland.

The Navy is increasing its presence in the maritime domain, with a mandate first, to step up security for the protection of critical oil and gas national assets and to deal with crimes in the maritime domain.

The Central Naval Command is also building Civil/Military relations within its area of operation to protect lives and property this yuletide.