Breaking News

CBN assures manufacturers of loans of not more than 9%

CBN assures manufacturers of loans of not more than 9%

The Central Bank of Nigeria has promised manufacturers of single-digit loans with a maximum interest rate of 9%.

Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, announced this at the Nigeria International Partnership Forum in Paris, France.

The CBN Governor stated that the central bank’s policy is geared toward increasing exports while decreasing imports, as well as promoting ways for Nigeria to produce more of what it currently imports.

Emefiele also stated that the country’s economy is improving as a result of higher crude oil prices, reiterating the government’s intention to end petroleum subsidy payments.

The CBN governor also pointed out that, “inflation rate has dropped from over 18% to 14.1%.”

He added that as we see a further rebound in crude prices, the rate might still drop.

In an effort to increase foreign investment in the Nigerian economy, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) told international investors that the country is ready for business.

According to information contained in a letter from CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele titled “Turning the Covid-19 Tragedy into a New Opportunity for Nigeria,” the CBN set aside an initial intervention fund of N500 billion over the medium term for manufacturers to procure cutting-edge machinery and equipment, as well as automated manufacturing models, to assist manufacturers in speeding up local production and supporting increased patronage of locally made products.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Why I turned down Barcelona, Arsenal offers – Osimhen

TVCN
Apr 28, 2021

Super Eagles and Lille forward, Victor Osimhen, said his fear of lack of game time scuppered his Barcelona…

NFF Tasks Gernot Rohr on Super Eagles

TVCN
Oct 24, 2016

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has demanded a technically improved Super Eagles from the technical…

Northern Governors congratulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at 69

TVCN
Mar 29, 2021

The Northern Governors Forum has congratulated APC National Leader and former Governor of Lagos State…

OilServ signs partnership with Innoson group

TVCN
Aug 5, 2020

In its bid to domesticate the production of some of its oil and gas wares, the (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

Unknown gunmen attack former CBN Governor, Soludo, kill 2 policemen

31 Mar 2021 9.09 pm

Unknown Gunmen have attacked the former…

Continue reading

CBN must review Foreign Exchange policy to improve dollar supply- LCCI

06 Jan 2021 1.36 pm

The Central Bank of Nigeria needs to get…

Continue reading
Cattle-Breeding-TVCNews

NIRSAL flags off new techniques for livestock farmers in Adamawa State

05 Aug 2017 9.54 am

The Central Bank of Nigeria through NIRSAL…

Continue reading