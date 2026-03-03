The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has fully activated its cashless access policy across airports nationwide, prohibiting cash payments at toll gates, car parks and executive lounges under its “Operation Go Cashless” drive. The policy, which took effect on March 1, 2026, introduces...

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has fully activated its cashless access policy across airports nationwide, prohibiting cash payments at toll gates, car parks and executive lounges under its “Operation Go Cashless” drive.

The policy, which took effect on March 1, 2026, introduces four approved digital payment channels for motorists and other users seeking entry into airport facilities.

In a statement posted on its official X handle on Tuesday, FAAN outlined the available options, saying:

“To ensure smooth and efficient access, the following payment options are available:

“FAAN Go Cashless Card – The fastest and most seamless payment option.

“E-Tag – Ideal for frequent users; enables automatic deduction without stopping.

“VIP Sticker – For authorised vehicles with approved access.

“ATM/Debit Card via POS – Available on-site; however, processing time may vary due to banking network issues.”

The authority explained that the move is designed to eliminate cash transactions at its pay points in compliance with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s cashless policy and to improve operational efficiency at critical airport entry points.

Under the new system, users can obtain the Go Cashless Card at FAAN commercial offices and airport access gates, while online registration and card management are available via www.gocashless.faan.gov.ng. The initiative is being implemented in partnership with Paystack.

Although first unveiled in September 2025 and piloted at major hubs including Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, full enforcement began this month.

FAAN maintains that the digital system will make transactions “faster, safer, and more convenient,” while potentially boosting revenue generation by up to 75 per cent through improved transparency and reduced cash handling.

However, the rollout experienced early setbacks. On the first day of enforcement, motorists without prepaid access cards crowded airport gates in Lagos and Abuja, leading to heavy gridlock and delays that reportedly caused some passengers to miss their flights. Many were forced to rely on POS payments, slowing traffic flow due to network-related processing delays.

The authority has appealed for patience, advising frequent airport users to preload their cards ahead of travel to prevent further disruptions as the transition to a fully cashless system continues.