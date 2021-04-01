The President of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation NTTF, Ishaku Tikon said the cardinal function of the federation is to discover, groom and kit young talents.

He made this submission after presenting new table tennis kits to junior international and World Junior champion, Usman Okanlawon.

Tikon said the gesture is significant to stakeholders in the sport, because it is in line with the mandate of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation and the vision of the sports ministry to resuscitate grassroots sports.

The NTTF president also confirmed that Nigeria’s table tennis contingent is getting ready for the Olympics. He said the Para athletes have picked up six Olympic slots and will be aiming for more at the qualifiers in Slovenia.