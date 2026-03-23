A suspected car bomb has exploded at Nuku, a settlement near Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing several occupants of the vehicle, with only one survivor reported. Eyewitnesses say the explosion occurred just about 200 metres from Woro — a community still reeling from the…...

A suspected car bomb has exploded at Nuku, a settlement near Woro community in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing several occupants of the vehicle, with only one survivor reported.

Eyewitnesses say the explosion occurred just about 200 metres from Woro — a community still reeling from the February 3 attack by suspected terrorists, which left nearly 200 people dead and about 176 others abducted.

Local sources indicate that the vehicle was moving toward the community when it suddenly detonated, causing a loud blast that sent panic across nearby settlements.

The exact number of casualties from the latest incident is yet to be officially confirmed, but residents say the impact was devastating.

The incident has further heightened tension in Kaiama and surrounding areas, with residents expressing fear over renewed attacks and calling for increased security presence to prevent a recurrence.

The Kwara State Police Command is yet to officially confirm the report.

Meanwhile, community leaders are urging calm as security agencies intensify surveillance in the area.