The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed as false and misleading media reports claiming that a Canadian court declared the party a terrorist organisation.

In a statement issued on Friday, August 15, 2025, by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the ruling party clarified that the referenced court decision made no such pronouncement and did not even address the question of terrorism in relation to the APC.

According to the statement, the reports stemmed from a misrepresentation of the judgment in the case of Douglas Egharevba vs. the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness before the Canadian Immigration Appeal Division (IAD). The applicant, Mr. Egharevba, had sought a judicial review after being declared inadmissible to Canada under the country’s Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA).

Morka explained that the Canadian judge, Phuong T.V. Ngo, dismissed the application on June 17, 2025, on the grounds that Egharevba was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and that the PDP, its members, and supporters had engaged in acts of subversion against democratic processes, contrary to paragraph 34(1)(b.1) of the IRPA.

Quoting the judgment, the APC noted: “Having found that the IAD’s analysis on subversion was reasonable, this is sufficient to dismiss the application for review. I will therefore refrain from analysing the IAD’s findings on terrorism.”

The party stressed that the only mention of the APC in the 16-page decision appeared in the background section, where Egharevba claimed to have been a member from December 2007 to May 2017. APC, however, pointed out that the party was only registered in 2013, making the claim factually impossible.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the court never made any determination on the question of terrorism,” the statement read. “Clearly, reports that APC was declared as a terrorist organization by the Canadian court in this matter are patently erroneous, if not mischievous.”

Morka further argued that such a declaration would have been legally impossible, as APC was not a party to the case and the Canadian court had no jurisdiction over it.

The party urged its members, supporters, and Nigerians at large to disregard the reports, describing them as a “major breach of fair hearing” and a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.