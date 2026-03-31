The Canadian government has announced a new round of fee increases for permanent residence and citizenship applications, a move set to impact Nigerians and other foreign nationals planning to relocate to the country. In a statement posted on X on Monday, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) disclosed that the…...

The Canadian government has announced a new round of fee increases for permanent residence and citizenship applications, a move set to impact Nigerians and other foreign nationals planning to relocate to the country.

In a statement posted on X on Monday, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) disclosed that the revised charges will take effect at the end of April.

“Starting April 30, 2026, fees for permanent resident applications will increase as part of a routine update,” the agency said, adding that “applications received on or after April 30 will be subject to the new fees.”

Details published on the agency’s website show upward adjustments across multiple immigration pathways, with principal applicants under several categories expected to pay higher charges.

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The Right of Permanent Residence Fee will rise from $575 to $600, while the Provincial Nominee Program fee will increase from $950 to $990.

Other categories will also see increments. IRCC stated, “Business – increase by $85 from $1,810 to $1,895, Family class – increase by $25 from $545 to $570, while Protected persons – increase by $25 from $635 to $660.”

Applicants under Humanitarian and Compassionate grounds or public policy streams will also be affected, with fees moving from $635 to $660, while permit holders will now pay $390, up from $375.

Providing justification for the adjustment, the agency noted, “Under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Regulations, permanent residence fees are adjusted every two years to offset the cost of running the programme and respond to growing demand.”