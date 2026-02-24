The Deputy National Chairman of the Consolidated APC Grassroots Movement (CAGraM), Agbi Stephen Omobamidele, has led a high-powered delegation on a courtesy visit to the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, at his office in Abuja. The delegation included Hon. Khalid Chukwuma, Assistant Nat...

The Deputy National Chairman of the Consolidated APC Grassroots Movement (CAGraM), Agbi Stephen Omobamidele, has led a high-powered delegation on a courtesy visit to the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa, at his office in Abuja.

The delegation included Hon. Khalid Chukwuma, Assistant National Vice Chairman; Hon. Tope Sanya, National Organizing Secretary; Alhaja Karimot Amope Akinpelu, Deputy National Vice Chairman (Southwest); and Olufowobi Olarewaju Desmond, National Director of Media.

According to CAGraM leadership, the visit was aimed at strengthening collaboration between grassroots structures and national security institutions.

Dr. Agbi added that the outreach seeks to address the challenge of misinformation, public distrust, and disconnect between citizens and security institutions. He emphasised that while the Armed Forces and security agencies continue to make efforts to safeguard lives and territorial integrity, there is a need for improved communication and grassroots engagement to reinforce public confidence and national unity.

The delegation formally congratulated General Musa on his appointment, describing it as well deserved and timely given the current security realities. During the visit, the Minister was presented as a Patron of the movement in recognition of his service to the nation.

In his remarks, Hon. Tope Sanya outlined CAGraM’s strategic mobilization plan ahead of the 2027 general elections, reiterating the movement’s commitment to delivering 10 million votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu through its nationwide grassroots network of over 1.2 million members.

Dr. Agbi reaffirmed the movement’s support for the Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that peace, stability, and security remain foundational to economic growth and shared prosperity.

Responding, the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Retd), appreciated the gesture and expressed gratitude for the solidarity shown by the movement. He formally accepted the position as Patron of the group and assured the delegation of his continued commitment to securing Nigeria’s territorial integrity and strengthening national security architecture.

General Musa emphasised that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is anchored on restoring stability, strengthening institutions, and creating an enabling environment for economic growth. He urged state governments to complement the efforts of the Federal Government by supporting security initiatives, fostering community cooperation, and implementing people-centered policies that align with national objectives.

He reiterated that national security is a collective responsibility and called for sustained collaboration between government, grassroots organizations, and citizens to build a peaceful and united Nigeria.

Addressing well-meaning Nigerians, the leadership of CAGraM called for collective responsibility in nation-building. Olufowobi Olarewaju Desmond, National Director of Media, urged citizens to lend their support not only through political participation but also by promoting unity, responsible information sharing, and constructive engagement with security institutions.