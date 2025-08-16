Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Abayomi Tella and a member of the Party in Ogun State have allegedly been arrested with two staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by security operatives in Iperu Remo with huge sums of cash. In a viral video recording, security...

Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, Abayomi Tella and a member of the Party in Ogun State have allegedly been arrested with two staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by security operatives in Iperu Remo with huge sums of cash.

In a viral video recording, security personnel were seen interrogating the suspects.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party has accused security agencies of bias and called for accountability from Police and the State Governor.

In a press statement issued by Kayode Adebayo, the party said security operatives have turned their focus on harassing and victimising opposition parties.

He alleged that the PDP Chairman was arrested in his hotel in the early hours of the morning, in what appears to be a calculated attempt to weaken the opposition and pave the way for the All Progressives Congress.

He called on all well-meaning Nigerians, civil society organisations, and the international community to take note of the situation.

He urge the people of Remo to remain resolute in their demand for justice and fairness.