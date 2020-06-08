President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the nomination of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, Acting President, Court of Appeal to the Senate for confirmation as President, Court of Appeal.

Justice Monica Bolna’an Dongban-Mensem was born on 13th June, 1957, to the family of M.B. Douglas-Mensem; a retired Appeal Court Justice.

She hails from Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State.

She got both her LL.B and LL.M degrees from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

she was a Visiting Lecturer on Press Law at the Catholic Media Centre, Kaduna from 1988-1992 and Part-time Lecturer at the University of Jos between 1989 and 1997.

From 1990-1993, Justice Dongban-Mensem served as Deputy Chief Registrar, Superior Courts and Protocol Affairs, and was appointed Judge, High Court of Justice, Plateau Judiciary from 1993-1996.

She transferred her service to the Federal Capital Territory Judiciary in 1997, where she served until she was elevated to the Court of Appeal in 2003.

She was sworn-in as the Acting President, Court of Appeal, on March 6, 2020, by the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Until her recent elevation.

Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem was the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Enugu Division, and Life Member of Body of Benchers.

Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, in 2015, headed a five-member appeal panel that upheld the ruling of the governorship election tribunal in Rivers, which ordered the removal of Governor Nyesom Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party and ordered a rerun within 90 days