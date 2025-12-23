The leadership of the BTO4PBAT in Ondo State has hosted members of the group, ward coordinators, and residents of the state to a get-together party sponsored by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo. Speaking at the colourful event, the Director-General of BTO4PBAT, Adesuyi Adojutelegan, said...

Speaking at the colourful event, the Director-General of BTO4PBAT, Adesuyi Adojutelegan, said the programme was organised to appreciate members and supporters for their unwavering support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Adojutelegan noted that President Tinubu deserves re-election based on what he described as the administration’s notable achievements, particularly in stabilising the economy and the construction of durable road infrastructure across the country.

He added that the recent reduction in the prices of staple food items such as rice and beans is a clear indication that the country is gradually experiencing economic relief.

According to him, these developments show that Nigeria is moving in the right direction under President Tinubu’s leadership.

The Director-General therefore urged members and supporters of the group to embark on aggressive grassroots mobilisation ahead of 2026 by sensitising Nigerians on the achievements of the president.

In his words, “Nigeria is getting better every day under President Tinubu. A bag of rice now sells for between ₦58,000 and ₦65,000. This is a result of the sound economic policies of our president.

“I urge you all to go out in the new year and work aggressively in your various wards. Go to the grassroots and do your best to preach the achievements of the president to the people.”

Adojutelegan also assured Nigerians that President Tinubu is working tirelessly to address the security challenges facing the country, adding that the president needs the continued support of citizens to succeed in this effort.