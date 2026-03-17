Professor Charles Soludo has been sworn in for a second term as Governor of Anambra State following his victory in the 2025 governorship election. The inauguration ceremony took place on Tuesday at the newly renovated Alex Ekwueme Square in the state capital, Awka, where Soludo took the oath of office…...

Professor Charles Soludo has been sworn in for a second term as Governor of Anambra State following his victory in the 2025 governorship election.

The inauguration ceremony took place on Tuesday at the newly renovated Alex Ekwueme Square in the state capital, Awka, where Soludo took the oath of office alongside his deputy, Onyeka Ibezim.

The event drew prominent dignitaries, including Vice president Kashim Shettima, former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, as well as former Commonwealth Secretary-General Emeka Anyaoku. Also present was governor Siminalayi Fubara and several other governors.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had earlier declared Soludo, candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, winner of the November 8, 2025 governorship election.

According to the electoral body, Soludo polled 422,664 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress, who secured 99,445 votes. Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party finished third with 37,753 votes.

INEC noted that 16 candidates from various political parties contested the election. Out of the state’s 2,788,864 registered voters, 598,229 were accredited to vote. A total of 595,298 votes were cast, with 11,244 rejected across the 21 local government areas.

The results showed that Soludo recorded a sweeping victory, winning in all 21 local government areas of the state.