Seven Coronavirus Patients have been discharged from the Isolation Centre in Abuja.

They were released after their final tests results returned negative.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Muhammad Bello, broke the news on Tuesday.

Bello said, “Let me begin by appreciating the high level of compliance so far exhibited by residents of the FCT with regards to the 14-day restriction of movement as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari with a view to curb the Coronavirus pandemic.

“This restriction was necessitated by the need to contain the spread of the virus within our community in order to safeguard lives.

“The level of compliance from residents is proof that we all understand the magnitude of the challenge before us and are ready to come together to fight this enemy so we can return to our normal way of life as quickly as possible.

“I am delighted to announce that the first set of patients totalling seven are ready to be discharged after their final tests results returned negative.

“Also, our dedicated and exceptional medical staff are doing their best to ensure the recovery and discharge of the remaining 39 patients.

“We cannot thank them enough for their efforts and we will always continue to encourage and support them.”