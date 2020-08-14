After several months of restriction on religious centres in Ogun State, the state government has lifted ban on worship centres, effective from today, Friday 13th August, 2020.

Governor Dapo Abiodun made this known through a press release issued in Abeokuta.

He urged Worshipers to use facemask, maintain social distancing and comply with COVID-19 guidelines, noting that Muslims are expected to go to the mosques with their separate mat and perform ablutions from their homes.

He also ordered that all worship centres must monitor the temperature of the worshippers and provide hand sanitizer.

Religious leaders are urged to comply with the directive and work with the state government in smoothing the curve of COVID-19 in the state.

He has also relaxed the weekend lockdown which has always been in place for months in the state and urged residents to maintain the usual practice of not having social gathering of more than 20 persons.

JSS 3 students in the state have also been directed to resume on Monday 17th August, 2020 to prepare for their examination.