The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed twenty-two new cases of Coronavirus in the country.
The Centre announced this on its twitter page few minutes ago.
According to it, 15 of the cases are in Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, 1 in Edo.
As at 09:00pm 8th April, there are 276 confirmed cases of Coronavirus reported in Nigeria.
Forty-four have been discharged with six deaths.
Lagos- 145
FCT- 54
Osun- 20
Oyo- 11
Edo- 12
Bauchi- 8
Akwa Ibom- 5
Kaduna- 5
Ogun- 4
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-2
Benue- 1
Ondo- 1
Kwara- 2
Delta- 1
Katsina-1