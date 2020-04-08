The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed twenty-two new cases of Coronavirus in the country.

The Centre announced this on its twitter page few minutes ago.

According to it, 15 of the cases are in Lagos, 4 in the FCT, 2 in Bauchi, 1 in Edo.

As at 09:00pm 8th April, there are 276 confirmed cases of Coronavirus reported in Nigeria.

Forty-four have been discharged with six deaths.

Lagos- 145

FCT- 54

Osun- 20

Oyo- 11

Edo- 12

Bauchi- 8

Akwa Ibom- 5

Kaduna- 5

Ogun- 4

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Benue- 1

Ondo- 1

Kwara- 2

Delta- 1

Katsina-1