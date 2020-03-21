The federal Ministry of Health has confirmed ten new cases of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

Three of this are from the Federal Capital Territory and seven in Lagos.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to twenty-two.

All ten new cases are Nigerian nationals, nine of them have travel history to Canada, France, Netherlands, Spain and United Kingdom.

They returned to the country in the past 1 week while the 10th case is a close contact of a previously confirmed case.

The ministry added that the three cases in Abuja are being treated at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada, while the new seven cases in Lagos are being treated at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, Lagos.

All the ten new cases have mild to moderate symptoms and are currently receiving treatment.