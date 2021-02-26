Gunmen suspected to be Bandits have attacked another school and abducted more than three hundred students in Zamfara state.

The latest attack occurred at Government Girls Secondary School Jangebe, that’s in Talata Mafara local government area of the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Suleiman Tunau Anka says the gunmen stormed the school early Friday morning and whisked away the students.

He said the number of abducted students is yet to be ascertained.

Efforts to speak to police authorities in the state have not yielded results.