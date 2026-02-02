The National Industrial Court has issued an interim order restraining the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Joint Union Action Committee from embarking on the planned protest set for Tuesday, February 3rd, in Abuja. Justice Emmanuel Sibilim, ruling on an ex parte applic...

The National Industrial Court has issued an interim order restraining the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and Joint Union Action Committee from embarking on the planned protest set for Tuesday, February 3rd, in Abuja.

Justice Emmanuel Sibilim, ruling on an ex parte application filed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and the FCT Administration, granted an interim order restraining the 1st to 5th respondents and their privies or agents from embarking on strike pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

He also ordered the 5th-9th defendants, who are security agencies, to ensure no breakdown of law and order.

The exparte motion, which was filed by James Onojon SAN, on behalf of the Minister and the FCTA, submitted that the Chairman of the FCT council had sent a message of mobilisation to members and affiliated unions for a mass protest scheduled for 3rd February.

This move, he noted, is in violation of the orders of the court.

After the ruling of the court on 27th January, the order of the court was served on the defendants the same day, the NLC and TUC issued a statement to all affiliated unions to intensify and sustain the strike.

The statement, jointly signed by both unions, directed that the striking workers should resume the strike, as the unions’ counsel, Femi Falana, has filed an appeal against the interlocutory ruling.

With this statement, JUAC issued a circular directing all employees to continue the strike, explaining that the position is aimed at causing breakdown of law and order in the nation’s capital.

The court adjourned until 10th February for the hearing.

TVC News previously reported that the leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has set Tuesday, February 3rd, as the date. for a solidarity rally alongside members of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria and the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC) at the secretariat of the Federal Capital Development Authority.

In a Sunday statement made available to TVC News on Sunday, the NLC declared that the rally is to publicly affirm that “an injury to one is an injury to all”, stressing that the Nigerian labour movement will not abandon its members.

The statement reads, “In furtherance of our earlier communication conveying the unwavering solidarity of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) and the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) with members of the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC), we restate, clearly and without ambiguity, our total commitment to this struggle.