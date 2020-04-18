President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, is dead.

CHIEF OF STAFF TO PRESIDENT, ABBA KYARI, PASSES ON

The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.

May God accept his soul.

Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

April 18, 2020