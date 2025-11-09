The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has expressed reservations over the just-concluded Anambra State gubernatorial election, describing the result achieved by the Labour Party and the Obidients movement as the “Collapse of a Political Mirage.” According to a Sunday s...

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has expressed reservations over the just-concluded Anambra State gubernatorial election, describing the result achieved by the Labour Party and the Obidients movement as the “Collapse of a Political Mirage.”

According to a Sunday statement signed by the chapter’s spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, APC stated that Peter Obi, the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, built his brand on self-righteous monologues, manufactured statistics, emotional manipulation, and a carefully cultivated aura of victimhood.

The chapter further condemned Obi over alleged act of parading himself as a political saviour while weaponising ignorance and sentiment to mislead the Nigerian youth.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) responds with justified satisfaction to the earth-shaking news from Anambra: Peter Obi has lost his own polling unit to the APC.

“This is not merely a defeat. It is a public humiliation and the loudest confirmation yet that the so-called “Obidient movement” is nothing more than a political hologram- bright on social media, empty in real life.

“Today, the people who know Peter Obi best- his neighbours, his own community, his supposed natural base- have delivered an unmistakable judgment:

“We reject you. We don’t trust you. We have seen through you.”

“For years, Obi built his brand on self-righteous monologues, manufactured statistics, emotional manipulation, and a carefully cultivated aura of victimhood. He weaponized ignorance and sentiment to mislead the youth, pretending to be Nigeria’s political saviour while lacking the basic capacity to win at home.”

The statement added, “Now the mask has fallen.

“A man who cannot win his polling unit has no business dreaming of winning a country.

“A man who is rejected on his street cannot claim nationwide acceptance.

“A man whose strongest base has crumbled cannot sell the lie of a national movement.

“This defeat marks the complete disintegration of the myth around Peter Obi.

“And to compound the embarrassment, we sincerely hope Mr. Obi will not run to beg for foreign intervention to rescue him from this political free fall, as he has unashamedly attempted in recent times. Nigeria’s democracy is not a toy for desperate politicians seeking sympathy abroad after being rejected at home.

“While President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is rebuilding institutions, fixing the economy, expanding infrastructure, attracting foreign investments, and restoring global confidence, Peter Obi is busy granting contradictory interviews, seeking international validation, and hiding behind hashtags that collapse at the ballot box.”

“Reality has caught up with him.

“If Peter Obi cannot command trust in his polling unit, he should forget 2027. Nigerians will not hand over their destiny to a man whose own people have loudly withdrawn their confidence.

“The APC’s victory in his unit is symbolic, conclusive, and prophetic.

It reflects the national mood: performance is triumphing over propaganda; structure is defeating chaos; delivery is destroying deception.

“Peter Obi should spare the nation further melodrama. Let him first repair the political damage at his doorstep before pretending he can repair Nigeria.”