Following the suicide bombing attack at a mosque in Maiduguri, the Borno State Police Command has intensified security measures across the state to ensure the safety of residents during the Christmas festivities.

The Nigerian Army earlier confirmed that a suspected Boko Haram suicide bomber carried out the tragic explosion at a mosque in Gamboru Market, Maiduguri, while Muslim faithful were observing their evening prayers within the Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC).

According to a Thursday signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Nahum Daso, an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit is carrying out routine sweeping and scanning of persons and vehicles at worship centres and recreational areas across the state.

The statement reads, “Following the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Borno State Command, CP Naziru Abdulmajid psc, to ensure proactive safety and security of public spaces and a hitch-free Christmas celebration, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Unit, Base 13 Maiduguri, conducted routine sweeping and scanning of persons and vehicles at worship centres and recreational areas across the state.”

The statement added, “Members of the public are advised to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious persons, movements, or objects to the nearest police station or through designated emergency contacts: 0806 807 5581, 0802 347 3293.”