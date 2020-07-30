The convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, was reportedly attacked at Baga town on Wednesday.

Governor Zulum was on tour of the Northern part of Borno State to distribute relief materials to vulnerable communities in monguno town,- Marte, Kukawa, Guzamalla, Baga and Nganzai when the incident happened.

According to reports, nobody was injured.

It is unclear who committed the act.

Security sources said Governnor Zulum is safe, and currently in Monguno.

This is not the first time the Governor’s convoy will be attacked.

In September last year, suspected terrorists opened fire on the his convoy in Konduga, he and others escaped unhurt.