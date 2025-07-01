After years of hardship brought on by insurgency, hope is returning to thousands of women in Borno State as the state government steps up efforts to empower those most affected by conflict.

At a recent event in Maiduguri, over 3,000 vulnerable women — including widows, returnees, and survivors of gender-based violence — received financial support, vocational equipment, and business training from the Borno State Ministry of Women Affairs.

The initiative, part of a broader plan to promote self-reliance and reduce poverty among women, aims to help beneficiaries rebuild their lives and break free from long-term dependence on aid.

From sewing machines to food-processing equipment, the resources provided are designed to help the women start small businesses and become financially independent.

For many, the support goes beyond material aid — it symbolises dignity restored and a renewed sense of purpose.

The insurgency in Borno has displaced nearly two million people, with women often bearing the heaviest burden through loss, trauma, and economic hardship. But the state government says its empowerment programme is focused on ensuring that “no woman is left behind.”

Officials say the scheme will continue to be expanded to reach more communities across the state, offering women a pathway to recovery and resilience in a region long scarred by violence.