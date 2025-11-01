Bokku Mart has tendered a public apology following widespread outrage over a viral promotional video described by many Nigerians as ethnically offensive. The backlash began after a female influencer, identified as Defolah, appeared in a video advertisement posted on the supermarket’s social media ...

Bokku Mart has tendered a public apology following widespread outrage over a viral promotional video described by many Nigerians as ethnically offensive.

The backlash began after a female influencer, identified as Defolah, appeared in a video advertisement posted on the supermarket’s social media page on Tuesday. In the clip, she remarked, “No Omo Igbo can cheat me,” a statement viewers deemed derogatory toward Nigerians of South-East origin.

The video quickly went viral, drawing strong condemnation and sparking calls for a boycott of the brand. Defolah has since apologised for her comment.

Responding to the controversy, Bokku Mart, in a statement on its official X account on Friday, said it was “deeply saddened and disturbed by a video recently shared online that contained offensive and hurtful language.”

According to the supermarket, the remark was “unacceptable and deeply misaligned with Bokku’s values.”

The company explained that the video was created by an external influencer and published by a third-party media agency without prior internal approval.

“While the content originated from an external influencer and was published by a third-party media firm without prior review by our team, we take full responsibility for its appearance on our platforms,” the statement read.

Bokku Mart further announced that it had strengthened its content approval and vendor oversight processes to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“We have since strengthened our content approval and vendor oversight processes to ensure such an incident never happens again,” it added.

Reaffirming its stance on inclusivity, the company emphasized its commitment to unity and respect for all Nigerians.

“Bokku Mart is more than a retail brand; we are a proudly Nigerian company built on love for our people and communities. Our mission is to make everyday life better for all Nigerians by ensuring access to quality products at affordable prices. We celebrate our nation’s rich diversity and stand firmly against all forms of discrimination,” the statement concluded.