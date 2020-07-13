The Bank of Industry said it will review strategies for continuous support for businesses, especially, those affectedby Covid -19 pandemic.

The bank’s Managing Director, Mr. Kayode Pitan, disclosed this during a webinar on how to overcome business challenges caused by the Covid-9 pandemic.

He listed the deepening of focus in agro-processing, local technology development and the stimulation of the healthcare sector.

The Managing Director, noted that the small and medium businesses will encounter huge crises in securing circulating capital for daily routines.

The Bank of Industry has already reduced 2% on direct loans to customers for a period of one year.