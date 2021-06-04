Over thirteen persons are reported dead following a boat mishap in Lambara in Shagari local government area of Sokoto state.

A source in the village says the boat is carrying twenty persons heading to Ginga village when the accident happened

Villagers said only seven out of the twenty passengers have been rescued alive and ten corpses have so far been recovered and buried .

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal is expected to visit the village to commiserate and condoled the people on Friday morning.