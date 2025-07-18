The Delta State Government says it has made strategic investments in infrastructure and agriculture across riverine communities to support the Federal Government’s Blue Economy initiative, geared toward boosting economic growth and creating employment opportunities. Commissioner for Works (Rural R...

The Delta State Government says it has made strategic investments in infrastructure and agriculture across riverine communities to support the Federal Government’s Blue Economy initiative, geared toward boosting economic growth and creating employment opportunities.

Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this during a visit by participants of Senior Executive Course 47 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, highlighting the state’s readiness to collaborate and grow the sector.

The current administration of President Bola Tinubu is intensifying efforts to diversify the nation’s economy through the Blue Economy initiative, and part of that effort includes mandating the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies to research its sustainability.

Participants of Senior Executive Course 47 are in Delta State, engaging key ministries, departments, and agencies as part of their national assignment.

Delta State, with its 160-kilometre coastline along the Bight of Benin, holds vast untapped potential.

For the course participants, it presents a valuable case study on the opportunities and challenges in harnessing the Blue Economy.

The researchers will continue their fieldwork in Warri and other coastal areas of the state. Their findings will be compiled into a detailed report, complete with actionable recommendations and strategies, to be submitted to President Tinubu by December.