Three teachers are victims of Monday morning’s invasion by bandits in Birnin Gwari, that’s according to the Kaduna state government.

Two pupils who were missing from the school have been found.

Similarly, two teenagers kidnapped about a week ago have been rescued from forests in the state.

The teenagers confess to have experienced hellish times with their abductors.

In the meantime, the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS has issued a 72-hour ultimatum for abducted students in the state to be released.

They were at the College of Forestry in the state capital where they made their demands.