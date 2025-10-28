The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has called on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across Nigeria to capitalise on the regional trade prospects offered by the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS), describing it as a “strategic pillar of West Africa...

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, has called on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across Nigeria to capitalise on the regional trade prospects offered by the ECOWAS Trade Liberalization Scheme (ETLS), describing it as a “strategic pillar of West Africa’s economic integration.”

Ambassador Ojukwu made the appeal during her opening remarks at the ETLS Sensitization Workshop, held on Tuesday at the International Conference Centre in Enugu.

She praised the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, for the state’s hospitality and “forward-looking commitment to inclusive growth,” noting that Enugu’s rising status as a hub for innovation and enterprise made it an ideal location for the workshop.

“Our choice of Enugu for this workshop is strategic. The State has become a beacon of economic transformation in the South-East. SMEs remain the engine room of our economy — they generate employment, stimulate innovation, and drive inclusive prosperity,” Ojukwu said.

The Minister highlighted that ETLS is not just a technical trade mechanism, but a crucial tool for enhancing regional integration, boosting cross-border commerce, and empowering entrepreneurs.

“As the oldest operational trade policy of ECOWAS, ETLS underpins the free movement of goods and services, complements the Protocol on Free Movement of Persons, and anticipates the broader framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). In essence, ETLS is both a gateway and a test case for Africa’s economic renaissance,” she added.

Ojukwu stressed that while Nigeria naturally plays a leadership role in the process, the ultimate measure of success depends on empowering local entrepreneurs and manufacturers to compete effectively in regional markets.

She encouraged participants to engage fully in the workshop, exchange ideas, and build partnerships that can strengthen their businesses across West Africa.

“Regional integration is not an abstract idea. It is about people, jobs, markets, and opportunities. It is about transforming promises into tangible benefits for every Nigerian entrepreneur,” she concluded.

The workshop, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with ECOWAS, brought together policymakers, business leaders, and trade association representatives to discuss strategies for enhancing Nigeria’s role in regional trade under the ETLS framework.