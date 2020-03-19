Benue State government has directed all schools, both secondary and tertiary institutions to close down on 27th of this month.

This was disclosed by the Benue State commissioner of education, Dennis Ityavyar, after the state executive council meeting which held at the government house in Makurdi.

He said that the measure is to ensure that there is limited contact to avoid easy spread of the Covid 19 within the state.

Individuals were also urged to minimize social contacts as it will help prevent the transmission of the disease.

Collaboratiing with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, the state health department has begun a contact tracing of individuals who have been in contact with persons tested positive.

An isolation treatment center has also been set in place in the Benue State University Teaching Hospitals.