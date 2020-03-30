The Belarusian Premier League has seen its popularity soar among football fans these past two weeks, as it is now the only competition on the continent to continue amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Not only are the league fixtures being played out as scheduled, but fans are also still attending matches across a country that has not yet implemented restrictions on mass gatherings.

Saturday’s derby between two teams from the country’s capital, Minsk, drew 1,750 fans as supporters flouted World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines for social distancing.

According to WHO statistics, Belarus, a country with a population of 9.5 million, has recorded 94 cases of coronavirus and zero deaths.