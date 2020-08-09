Round of 16-second leg matches in the UEFA Champions League have been concluded with German Champions, Bayern Munich, and La Liga Giants, Barcelona picking the last two-quarter final slots.

Bayern defeated Chelsea 4 goals to 1 in the game at the Allianz Arena to qualify 7-1 on aggregate, after leading 3 nil from the first leg played in February.

Robert Levan-do ski scored two goals, while Tammy Abraham got Chelsea’s consolatory goal of the game.

In the other match of the night, Barcelona got a 3-1 win over Napoli with Lionel Messi and Luiz Suarez on the score sheet.

Barca qualify 4-2 on aggregate and will go into the next round to be played as a knockout tournament.

So here is how the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League will play out next week at Lisbon, Portugal.

Italian side Atalanta will take on French Champions, Paris Saint-German on Wednesday, while Atletico Madrid faces off against RB Leipzig of Germany in Thursday’s fixture.

Barcelona has a tough showdown against Bayern Munich on Friday night while Manchester City have a date against Olympic Lyon on Saturday.