La Liga champions Barcelona is set to sell the naming rights to the Nou Camp for one year in an effort to raise money for the fight against the Coronavirus.

Barca said the club’s foundation would manage the bid for the naming rights of the 99,000 capacity Camp Nou stadium.

The Spanish club’s executive board said on Tuesday that the club will donate the entire fee raised by selling the title rights to the Nou Camp to fighting the global pandemic.

The Nou Camp is the biggest stadium in Europe with more than 99,000 seats. It has never had a sponsor since opening in 1957.

The Coronavirus has so far infected more than 200,000 people in Spain, claiming more than 21,000 lives.