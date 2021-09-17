Bandits Kill Miyetti Allah Chairman In Kaduna

The Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Abubakar Abdullahi has been killed by suspected bandits.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan ,explained that the Fulani community leader was abducted by unknown gunmen who invaded his home in Lere in the early hours of Friday and he was shot dead by his captors along a highway shortly after.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has sent condolences to the family of the slain community leader.

Meanwhile the Miyetti Allah in Kaduna state appealed to security agencies and the Kaduna State Government to arrest the perpetrators of the act with immediate effect and ensure they brought to justice.