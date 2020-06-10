At least 36 persons were killed in a midnight attack on some villages in Katsina state.

The bandits invaded some villages in Faskari and Dandume local governments of the state shooting sporadically.

This is coming bearly a week after the district head of yantumaki was killed by bandits.

A similar attack was also carried out on Gubio Community in Gombe on Tuesday which left at least 69 persons dead.

The Southern part of Katsina comprising 11 local government has been attacked severally, most recently since the commencement of a special military operations in other parts of the state.

Sources confirmed that most of the remains of the people are yet to be retrieved for burial as the bandits still sighted around those areas attacked in the two local governments.