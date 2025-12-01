No fewer than 25 people have been abducted and two others injured after armed bandits launched a late-night attack on Unguwar Tsamiya in Faruruwa village and the neighbouring Dabawa community, both in Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State.

The assault, carried out on Sunday night, occurred less than 24 hours after gunmen stormed Yan Kamaye in Tsanyawa LGA — another border settlement near Katsina State — where three residents were seized.

Witnesses said the attackers arrived around midnight and opened fire, sending residents fleeing. The assailants reportedly took dozens of villagers and left two people with injuries.

Ammar Wakili, spokesperson to the Chairman of Shanono LGA, confirmed the incident but said full details were still being compiled.

“We can confirm that the attack took place, but we are still gathering accurate information before issuing an official statement,” he told journalists.

The repeated attacks have heightened fears among border communities between Kano and Katsina, which have suffered frequent bandit incursions in recent months.