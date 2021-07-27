The alleged sexual assault trial of actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka aka Baba Ijesha has once again been adjourned.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Lagos state special offences court said further hearing of the case will now be on 11th and 12th of August.

This came after the court heard in closed session the testimony of the state government’s main witness, the alleged victim (names withheld).

The media, the general public, and supporting counsel in the high-profile case were all barred from witnessing the examination and cross-examination of the prosecution’s second witness, as the fourteen-year-old is still underage and her identity must be protected under child rights law.

The video clip of the defendant allegedly fondling and indecently touching the girl, which was filmed by the victim’s Foster mother, Damilola Adekoya, was also watched in court on Monday, but not in the open.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ms. Adekoya aka princess who’s a comedienne also concluded her testimony.

During cross examination, she told the lead defense counsel, Babatunde Ogala and Dada Awosika, that she left the victim alone with the accused defiler to confront him, and that she didn’t think he would repeat the act because the alleged victim is now older, unlike when he allegedly defiled her twice seven years ago.

The witness also denied that the victim was calm and responsive when she was left with the accused but admitted that she bent down to remove his shoes and gave him water when he asked her to.

The defence counsel also hinted that it will be making an application to the court for an order for princess to release the hard drive device of the CCTV recording to ascertain that the clip wasn’t manipulated

When asked about a specific Damola Adekola, who was also arrested around the same time, the witness revealed he was a neighbor who reportedly sexually harassed the same woman in December of last year. Princess further stated that another male identified as okele had previously exposed himself indecently to the victim.

