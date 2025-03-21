Ayobo-Ipaja Local Council Development Area (LCDA) has been thrown into mourning following the passing of its 3rd Executive Chairman, Hon. Chief (Mrs.) Bolatito Shobowale.

The Acting Chairman of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA, Otunba Ladi Oluwaloni (OLO 1), confirmed the sad development in a heartfelt tribute, describing the news of her demise as shocking and devastating. According to him, he received the tragic news while on an official assignment at the Lagos State Secretariat.

“Hon. Chief (Mrs.) Shobowale was more than a leader; she was a mother, a mentor, and a pillar of strength to many. Her passion for grassroots development, resilience in governance, and deep love for the people of Ayobo-Ipaja will never be forgotten,” he said.

Chief (Mrs.) Shobowale was widely regarded as a visionary leader who played a pivotal role in the growth and transformation of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA. During her tenure, she championed infrastructural development, improved healthcare, and community empowerment initiatives, laying a strong foundation that continues to benefit the people of the LCDA.

In his tribute, Otunba Oluwaloni emphasized that her legacy of selfless service, integrity, and commitment to good governance would continue to inspire generations. He further extended his condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of the late former chairman.

“As we bid farewell to this remarkable leader, we take solace in the fact that her impact will live on in the hearts and lives of those she served. May the Almighty grant her eternal rest and give us the strength to uphold the values she stood for,” he added.

The people of Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA have also expressed deep sorrow over her passing, with many recalling her dedication, accessibility, and unwavering commitment to the welfare of the residents.

As arrangements for her final rites unfold, the entire LCDA mourns the loss of a leader whose light will forever shine in the history of Ayobo-Ipaja.