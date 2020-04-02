Aviation stakeholders have canvassed for a bailout for the sector to prevent plunging the industry into a crisis that could erase 8,000 jobs.

They said the suspension of aviation activities in the country occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic would negatively affect airlines and lead to job losses.

The Chief Executive Officer of Aero Contractors, Ado Sanusi, says Nigerian airlines would resume after the COVID-19 lockdown with very little working capital due to lack of revenue generation.

He explained that the suspension of flights would adversely affect the nation’s effort to grow the economy after the COVID-19 pandemic must have been tamed.

Industry consultant and CEO of Belujane Konsult, Mr. Chris Aligbe, said airlines play pivotal role in driving any nation’s economy and without their contributions, any nation’s economy would be imperiled.