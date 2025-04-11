Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar visited former President Muhammadu Buhari at his Kaduna residence on Saturday.

Atiku was joined by an entourage, including former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Former governor of Benue state, Gabriel Suswam and former Kaduna Governor Ahmed Makarfi, alongside other PDP stalwarts.

The one-day visit has sparked intense speculation, with reports suggesting Atiku is rallying opposition leaders for a potential coalition ahead of the 2027 elections.

Kaduna, a political nerve centre, served as the backdrop for these talks, though no official statement has confirmed the outcomes.

Social media is alive, framing this as a bold move to unify opposition forces, but details remain sketchy.

Earlier this week, governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the Progressives Governors’ Forum, paid an Eid Mubarak courtesy visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari in Kaduna.

Led by Imo State Governor and Forum Chairman, Hope Uzodinma, the group reaffirmed the APC’s dominance in Nigerian politics, highlighting its unmatched number of governors nationwide.

Earlier this year, Buhari publicly reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC, a move seen as a bid to quell rumours of a wider exodus among his allies.

This happened immediately after the recent defection of former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai to the SDP.

